Magnitude 4.1 earthquake hits Loihi; no tsunami threat to Hawaii

A light earthquake struck off the southern coast of the Big Island early this morning but does not pose a tsunami threat.
The preliminary magnitude 4.1 quake struck at 4:33 a.m. at the Loihi Seamount at a depth of 10.5 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
“No tsunami is expected. However, some areas may have experienced shaking,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a bulletin this morning.
