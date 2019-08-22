Letter: Case right to challenge illegal vacation rentals

Kudos for Hawaii’s Congressman Ed Case for the proposed PLAN Act (Protecting Local Authority and Neighborhoods Act), which would stop short- term rental scofflaws like Airbnb Inc. from illegally renting homes in residential areas to transient visitors. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.