 Letter: Case right to challenge illegal vacation rentals
Letter: Case right to challenge illegal vacation rentals

Kudos for Hawaii’s Congressman Ed Case for the proposed PLAN Act (Protecting Local Authority and Neighborhoods Act), which would stop short- term rental scofflaws like Airbnb Inc. from illegally renting homes in residential areas to transient visitors. Read more

