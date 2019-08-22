News Photo: Wave of colors hit the beach By . Today Updated 12:05 a.m. KYODO NEWS VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS WAVE OF COLORS HIT THE BEACH: Colorful tents dot the sand as beachgoers enjoy a sunny August Sunday in Shirahama, Wakayama prefecture, in central Japan. . Comments (0) By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here. Please log in to comment. Previous Story 99-year-old grabs spotlight at Argentine Tango championship
