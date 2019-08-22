 Photo: Wave of colors hit the beach
    WAVE OF COLORS HIT THE BEACH: Colorful tents dot the sand as beachgoers enjoy a sunny August Sunday in Shirahama, Wakayama prefecture, in central Japan.

