[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Today

FOOTBALL

BIIF Division II: Hawaii Prep at Pahoa, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

College women: Outrigger Soccer Kickoff–Southern Cal at Hawaii, 3:30 p.m., at Lower Campus Field.

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

OIA-ILH Open Division: Saint Louis at Campbell, 7:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division I: Damien at Waipahu, Leilehua at Moanalua, Radford at Kailua; games start at 7:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division II: Kalaheo at Pearl City, Kalani at Roosevelt; games start at 7:30 p.m.

BIIF Division I: Hilo at Keaau, 7:30 p.m.

MIL: Baldwin at Kamehameha-Maui, 7 p.m.

Nonleague: Vincent Massey (Brandon, Manitoba) at Waialua, 6 p.m.; Orange Glen (Escondido, Calif.) vs. Waimea, at Hanapepe Stadium, 7 p.m.; Fagaitua (Pago Pago, American Samoa) at Kamehameha, 7 p.m.; Mission Viejo (Calif.) at Konawaena, 7:30 p.m.

PADDLING

Hawaii Waterman Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, at Outrigger Canoe Club.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division II/III girls: At St. Andrew’s–Lanakila Baptist at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.; Island Pacific vs. Assets, 6:15 p.m.; Also, Hanalani at Damien, 6 p.m.; Christian Academy at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.

Baseball

little league world series

At South Williamsport, Pa.

Central East Maui 12, South Riding (Va.) 9

W—Bransyn Hong. L—Chase Obstergarten

Leading Hitters—Maui: Isaac Imamura 2-2, 2 runs; Makea Kahalehau 2-5, 2 runs, 2B; Jaren Pascual 2 runs, 2 RBI, 2B; Shiloh Gilliland 2-3, 3 RBI, 2B. Virginia: Colen Hicks 2-3, run, 3 RBI, 3B; Noah Culpepper 2-3, run, 2 RBI.

Wednesday

River Ridge (La.) 4, Elizabeth (N.J.) 1, Elizabeth eliminated

Chofu City (Japan) 7, South Chungcheong (South Korea) 2

Central East Maui 12, South Riding (Va.) 9

Today

G25: Willemstad (Curacao) vs. South Chungcheong (South Korea), 9 a.m.

G26: River Ridge (La.) vs. South Riding (Va.), 1:30 p.m.

Saturday

G27: International final–Chofu City (Japan) vs. Game 25 winner, 6:30 a.m.

G28: United States final–Central East Maui vs. G26 winner, 9:30 a.m.

Sunday

Third Place

G29: G27 loser vs. G28 loser, 4 a.m.

Championship

G30: G27 winner vs. G28 winner, 9 a.m.

Volleyball

ILH

Tuesday

Girls Varsity, Division III

Christian Academy def. Lanakila Baptist 25-6, 25-10

Hanalani def. Hawaiian Mission Academy 25-12, 25-17

BIIF

Wednesday

Girls Varsity

Hawaii Prep def. Kohala 25-11, 25-6, 25-4