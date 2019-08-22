Today
FOOTBALL
BIIF Division II: Hawaii Prep at Pahoa, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
College women: Outrigger Soccer Kickoff–Southern Cal at Hawaii, 3:30 p.m., at Lower Campus Field.
FRIDAY
FOOTBALL
OIA-ILH Open Division: Saint Louis at Campbell, 7:30 p.m.
OIA-ILH Division I: Damien at Waipahu, Leilehua at Moanalua, Radford at Kailua; games start at 7:30 p.m.
OIA-ILH Division II: Kalaheo at Pearl City, Kalani at Roosevelt; games start at 7:30 p.m.
BIIF Division I: Hilo at Keaau, 7:30 p.m.
MIL: Baldwin at Kamehameha-Maui, 7 p.m.
Nonleague: Vincent Massey (Brandon, Manitoba) at Waialua, 6 p.m.; Orange Glen (Escondido, Calif.) vs. Waimea, at Hanapepe Stadium, 7 p.m.; Fagaitua (Pago Pago, American Samoa) at Kamehameha, 7 p.m.; Mission Viejo (Calif.) at Konawaena, 7:30 p.m.
PADDLING
Hawaii Waterman Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, at Outrigger Canoe Club.
VOLLEYBALL
ILH Division II/III girls: At St. Andrew’s–Lanakila Baptist at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.; Island Pacific vs. Assets, 6:15 p.m.; Also, Hanalani at Damien, 6 p.m.; Christian Academy at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.
Baseball
little league world series
At South Williamsport, Pa.
Central East Maui 12, South Riding (Va.) 9
W—Bransyn Hong. L—Chase Obstergarten
Leading Hitters—Maui: Isaac Imamura 2-2, 2 runs; Makea Kahalehau 2-5, 2 runs, 2B; Jaren Pascual 2 runs, 2 RBI, 2B; Shiloh Gilliland 2-3, 3 RBI, 2B. Virginia: Colen Hicks 2-3, run, 3 RBI, 3B; Noah Culpepper 2-3, run, 2 RBI.
Wednesday
River Ridge (La.) 4, Elizabeth (N.J.) 1, Elizabeth eliminated
Chofu City (Japan) 7, South Chungcheong (South Korea) 2
Today
G25: Willemstad (Curacao) vs. South Chungcheong (South Korea), 9 a.m.
G26: River Ridge (La.) vs. South Riding (Va.), 1:30 p.m.
Saturday
G27: International final–Chofu City (Japan) vs. Game 25 winner, 6:30 a.m.
G28: United States final–Central East Maui vs. G26 winner, 9:30 a.m.
Sunday
Third Place
G29: G27 loser vs. G28 loser, 4 a.m.
Championship
G30: G27 winner vs. G28 winner, 9 a.m.
Volleyball
ILH
Tuesday
Girls Varsity, Division III
Christian Academy def. Lanakila Baptist 25-6, 25-10
Hanalani def. Hawaiian Mission Academy 25-12, 25-17
BIIF
Wednesday
Girls Varsity
Hawaii Prep def. Kohala 25-11, 25-6, 25-4
