Man, 21, hospitalized after apparent stabbing in Kalihi | Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Honolulu Emergency Services Department personnel transported a 21-year-old male to a local trauma center after he was apparently stabbed on Saturday night.
The man was found near 1818 Kalani St. at approximately 7:40 p.m. Saturday.
EMS said the man suffered a puncture wound to the right lower torso and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.