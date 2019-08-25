Man, 72, accused of abusing 50-year-old girlfriend in Kaneohe | Honolulu Star-Advertiser

A 72-year-old man has been charged with abusing his girlfriend with a stick in Kaneohe, police said.
The man assaulted the 50-year-old woman at about 12:45 p.m. Friday and was arrested at about an hour later in the 45-300 block of Kaneohe Bay Drive.
He was charged Friday evening with abuse of a family or household member, and his bail was set at $1,000.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.