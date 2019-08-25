Man, 72, accused of abusing 50-year-old girlfriend in Kaneohe | Honolulu Star-Advertiser

A 72-year-old man has been charged with abusing his girlfriend with a stick in Kaneohe, police said.

The man assaulted the 50-year-old woman at about 12:45 p.m. Friday and was arrested at about an hour later in the 45-300 block of Kaneohe Bay Drive.

He was charged Friday evening with abuse of a family or household member, and his bail was set at $1,000.