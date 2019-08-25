21-year-old in custody after Kalihi knife-point robbery | Honolulu Star-Advertiser

A 21-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning after he robbed another man with a knife in Kalihi, police said.
The suspect approached the 48-year-old victim at about 11:10 a.m. and demanded the victim’s property, then he fled with his property, police said.
The suspect was located on Pua Lane and arrested for investigation of first-degree robbery.
