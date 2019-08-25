 Jury on Kauai finds driver guilty of manslaughter in hit-and-run | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Jury on Kauai finds driver guilty of manslaughter in hit-and-run

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A Circuit Court jury on Kauai found a 48-year-old man guilty of manslaughter Friday, two years after he drove drunk in a stolen truck that hit and killed a 19-year-old driver. Read more

