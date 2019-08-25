 University of Hawaii Cancer Center gets $8M research grant | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Newswatch

University of Hawaii Cancer Center gets $8M research grant

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The University of Hawaii Cancer Center is getting an $8 million grant from the National Cancer Institute to increase cancer clinical trials to Hawaii’s minority, rural and underserved patient populations. Read more

Previous Story
Fuel tanker crash closes lane in Nanakuli
Next Story
Hawaii real estate sales

Scroll Up