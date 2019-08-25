Scoreboard | Honolulu Star-Advertiser

TODAY
PADDLING
>> Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association: Dad Center Race (Women), 8:30 a.m., from Kailua to Outrigger Cane Club, Long Distance.
MONDAY
SOCCER
>> College women: Outrigger Soccer Kickoff–San Francisco at Hawaii, 3:30 p.m., at 3:30 p.m., at Lower Campus Field.
VOLLEYBALL
>> ILH Division I girls: Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, Sacred Hearts at Punahou; matches start at 6 p.m.
>> ILH Division II/III girls: At La Pietra–Christian Academy vs. Assets, 5 p.m.; Hanalani at La Pietra, 6:30 p.m. Also, Lanakila Baptist at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.
>> OIA West Division I girls: Nanakuli vs Kapolei, Radford vs Waianae; matches start at 7 p.m.
>> OIA West Division I/II girls: Waipahu vs Mililani, Pearl City vs Aiea, Campbell vs Leilehua; matches start at 7 p.m.
BASEBALL
Little League World Series
At South Williamsport, Pa.
Saturday
>> International Final: Willemstad (Curacao) 5, Chofu City (Japan) 4
>> U.S. Final: River Ridge (La.) 9, Central East Maui (Wailuku) 5
Today
>> Third place: Chofu City (Japan) vs. Central East Maui (Wailuku), 4 a.m.
>> Championship: Willemstad (Curacao), vs. River Ridge (La.), 9 a.m.
WP–William Andrade. LP–Logan Kuloloia. S–Ryder Planchard. Leading hitters–River Ridge: Marshall Louque 3-4, 2 2b, 3b, 4 RBI; Reece Roussel 2-3, 2 RBI; Jeffrey Curtis 2b. Central East Maui: Bransyn Hong 2-2, 2b, 2 RBI; Nakea Kahalehau 2-4.
