Scoreboard | Honolulu Star-Advertiser

TODAY

PADDLING

>> Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association: Dad Center Race (Women), 8:30 a.m., from Kailua to Outrigger Cane Club, Long Distance.

MONDAY

SOCCER

>> College women: Outrigger Soccer Kickoff–San Francisco at Hawaii, 3:30 p.m., at 3:30 p.m., at Lower Campus Field.

VOLLEYBALL

>> ILH Division I girls: Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, Sacred Hearts at Punahou; matches start at 6 p.m.

>> ILH Division II/III girls: At La Pietra–Christian Academy vs. Assets, 5 p.m.; Hanalani at La Pietra, 6:30 p.m. Also, Lanakila Baptist at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.

>> OIA West Division I girls: Nanakuli vs Kapolei, Radford vs Waianae; matches start at 7 p.m.

>> OIA West Division I/II girls: Waipahu vs Mililani, Pearl City vs Aiea, Campbell vs Leilehua; matches start at 7 p.m.

BASEBALL

Little League World Series

At South Williamsport, Pa.

Saturday

>> International Final: Willemstad (Curacao) 5, Chofu City (Japan) 4

>> U.S. Final: River Ridge (La.) 9, Central East Maui (Wailuku) 5

Today

>> Third place: Chofu City (Japan) vs. Central East Maui (Wailuku), 4 a.m.

>> Championship: Willemstad (Curacao), vs. River Ridge (La.), 9 a.m.

WP–William Andrade. LP–Logan Kuloloia. S–Ryder Planchard. Leading hitters–River Ridge: Marshall Louque 3-4, 2 2b, 3b, 4 RBI; Reece Roussel 2-3, 2 RBI; Jeffrey Curtis 2b. Central East Maui: Bransyn Hong 2-2, 2b, 2 RBI; Nakea Kahalehau 2-4.