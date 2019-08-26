2 men seriously injured in stabbings in Palolo Valley | Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Two men were seriously injured in stabbings in Palolo Vallery overnight.
Paramedics responding to a call from Palolo Homes around 2:17 a.m. found two men, aged 24 and 25, with multiple stab wounds.
The men were treated and transported to the hospital in serious condition. Police are investigating.
