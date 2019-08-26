60-year-old man arrested after attack with baseball bat in Waimanalo | Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Honolulu police arrested a 60-year-old man after he allegedly attacked another man with a baseball bat in Waimanalo.

The assault occurred at about 8:55 p.m. Sunday. Police said a 41-year-old man suffered pain and a red mark to his chest.

The suspect and victim are strangers. The motive of the attack is unclear at this time.

Police arrested the alleged assailant on Nalu Street at about 9:30 p.m. on suspicion of second-degree assault.