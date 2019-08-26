Bridge work at Heeia Stream to close Kamehameha Highway at night | Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Utility work will require the overnight closure of Kamehameha Highway at Heeia Stream Bridge in September, according to the Hawaiian Electric Co.

The work will be done from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays from Sept. 3 to 27. During the project, motorists will need to detour to Kahekili Highway.

Existing utility poles at the bridge have deteriorated, HECO said. Crews must install two new poles, and replace and realign overhead power lines.

The planned work is expected to help build resilience and improve service reliability to area customers.

Motorists should exercise caution when approaching and passing the work area. Message boards will be posted, cones will be placed around the worksite, and special duty police officers will be onsite to help direct traffic.