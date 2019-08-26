Bystanders pull seriously injured man from burning car in Aiea | Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Bystanders pulled a seriously injured man from a burning car in Aiea this morning, Honolulu fire officials said.

Three units with 10 firefighters responded to a fire in front of Teddy’s Bigger Burgers at the Westridge Shopping Center at 98-150 Kaonohi St. shortly before 9 a.m.

Honolulu Fire Department spokesman Capt. Scot Seguirant said bystanders pulled the man out of the vehicle.

Emergency Medical Services personnel treated the man, who was described to be in his 30s to 40s, for burns to his upper body as well as inhalation burns. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Firefighters brought the fire under control just after 9 a.m. and extinguished it at about 9:25 a.m.

Seguirant said the fire started in the vehicle’s engine and spread toward the passenger side.

The cause of the fire and a damage estimate have yet to be determined.