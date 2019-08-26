Muggy weather could worsen as tradewinds expected to ease | Honolulu Star-Advertiser

The breezy trade winds from the weekend are expected to continue today, according to weather officials, due to high pressure far north of the Hawaiian isles.

But the trades are expected to ease Tuesday through the early weekend, forecasters said, as a low-pressure system develops far north of the state. It may feel more muggy with the lighter winds, accompanied by passing windward and mauka showers.

Today will offer scattered morning showers, followed by a sunny afternoon, with highs from 88 to 93 degrees Fahrenheit, and east winds of 15 to 20 miles per hour.

The heat index — what it feels like when humidity and temperature are combined — is expected to reach as high as 96 degrees in Honolulu, Kapolei and Lihue and 98 in Kahului today.

Despite the cooling trades, record temperatures were recorded over the weekend.

On Friday, a record high temperature of 93 degrees was set at Honolulu, breaking the record of 92 set in 1996. On Saturday, a record high of 90 degrees was set at Lihue, breaking the past record of 89 set in 2016. On Sunday, a record high of 91 degrees was set in Lihue, surpassing 88 in 1985.

Since the start of the month, temperatures in the Hawaiian isles have either matched or surpassed previous record highs nearly every day, continuing a trend that began in May.