Water main break closes part of Pali Momi Street next to Pearlridge Center | Honolulu Star-Advertiser

All mauka-bound lanes of Pali Momi Street remained closed at about 8:45 p.m. Monday between Moanalua Road and Haukapila Street due to a 12-inch water main break.
Water service, however, was restored to Pearlridge Wai Makai. Only one area was without water, but it was a vacant lot, the Board of Water Supply said.
Mauka-bound traffic was being rerouted at Haukalipa, where motorists can drive through the property and get back onto Moanalua Road.
Motorists were advised to avoid the area.
