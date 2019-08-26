 Airline crew training saves the day | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Airline crew training saves the day

  • Today

It was a scary moment for Hawaiian Airlines Flight 47 last Thursday when the cabin filled with smoke shortly before its arrival at Daniel K. Inouye International. But once safety was assured, it was also a moment to be grateful that people were following protocols and that exit from the craft proceeded smoothly. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: HECO rate plan needs close look

Scroll Up