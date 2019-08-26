Editorial: DHHL must focus on its obligations | Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Next year will mark the centennial of when the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act was penned and introduced in Congress. It was intended as a means of addressing the uprooting of the Hawaiian nation by returning Native Hawaiians to the land. Read more
