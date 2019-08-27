Department of Health closes Barefruit Bar on Maui due to roach infestation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser

State health officials have issued a red placard, closing down the Barefruit Bar in Lahaina, Maui, due to an extensive roach infestation.

An inspection of the smoothie and juice bar at 3600 Lower Honoapi‘ilani Road, Suite C, was conducted Friday due to the confirmed presence of roaches at the retail complex.

During last week’s inspection, health officials found about 35 to 40 live roaches on a cutting board, utensil storage bin and dish drying rack. Additionally, they saw roaches in fruit storage bins and on walls, shelves and a cooler, as well as around kitchen equipment and sinks, and in wood materials on the floor.

The closure of Barefruit Bar and suspension of its foodservice permit will remain in effect until the establishment completes required actions, passes a follow-up health inspection and receives state Department of Health approval to reopen.

Required actions include contracting a pest control service and eradicating the cockroach infestation; deep cleaning to remove food debris and sanitize all food contact surfaces; and patching any holes where pests may enter the establishment.

The first follow-up inspection took place on Monday, but the establishment did not meet DOH requirements to re-open. Another inspection is scheduled for Friday.

Last week, the state Health Department also issued a red placard for Ohana Tacos on Maui, located at the same complex, due to an extensive roach infestation.