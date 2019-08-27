Flood advisory cancelled for Hawaii island | Honolulu Star-Advertiser

UPDATE: The flood advisory for Hawaii island has been cancelled.

—

Hawaii island is under a flood advisory until 7:30 tonight.

Radar indicated heavy rain over the leeward slopes of the island this afternoon, falling at a rate of up to 2 inches per hour, the National Weather Service said.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Kailua-Kona, Kealakekua, Honalo, Captain Cook, Puuanahulu, Kalaoa, Honaunau, Kahaluu-Keauhou, Kainaliu, Holualoa, Waikoloa Village and the Pohakuloa Training Area.

The public is advised to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.