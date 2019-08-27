Man, 23, charged in Kalihi home burglary | Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Prosecutors charged a 23-year-old man accused of burglarizing a 71-year-old man’s home in Kalihi Valley.

Jack Hauk was charged today with first-degree burglary. His bail is set at $11,000.

Police said a male suspect later identified as Hauk entered the residence on Kalihi Street shortly before 7:50 p.m. Sunday.

When the resident arrived at his home, he noticed one of the windows was open and called police.

Officers searched the home and located the suspect with the resident’s backpack, jewelry and some clothes, police said.

Police arrested him on suspicion of burglary and criminal contempt of court.

He has a criminal record of carrying a deadly weapon and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, both of which are misdemeanors. His record also includes a petty misdemeanor conviction of consumption or possession of intoxicating liquor in public areas.