Rescue crews suspend 3-day search for missing Kauai diver | Honolulu Star-Advertiser

The Coast Guard and several local agencies suspended their three-day search for a missing diver off Kauai today.

The diver was identified by the Coast Guard as Theobhlaus Erakdrik, 27, of Kalaheo, who was last seen Saturday wearing a black Nike top, brown shorts, a black mask and fins.

He was diving off Anini Beach and had a yellow, three-prong spear gun and a dive light, the Coast Guard said.

Erakdrik went into the water with a group of nine people at about 8 p.m. Saturday, and all except Erakdrik met back on the beach at 11:30 p.m., the Coast Guard said.

His brother reported him missing to the Kauai Fire Department, and firefighters contacted the Coast Guard for help at 6:45 a.m. Sunday.

The Coast Guard searched Sunday with an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, an HC-130 Hercules airplane, a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Kauai and the cutter Kittiwake.

A Navy helicopter from Marine Corps Base Hawaii also assisted, along with Kauai lifeguards and firefighters.

Anyone with information that might help in locating Erakdrik is urged to call the Coast Guard command center at 842-2600.