 Letter: TMT’s implications go beyond local concerns | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: TMT’s implications go beyond local concerns

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

It is disturbing to find a writer of Lee Cataluna’s talent using increasingly flawed arguments in support of the Thirty Meter Telescope obstructionists on Mauna Kea (“Opinions on TMT issue don’t carry equal weight,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 21). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: TMT would honor Hawaii’s ancient people

Scroll Up