Mid-Pacific Institute adopts new safety measures after fatal kayaking accident | Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Mid-Pacific Institute adopts new safety measures after fatal kayaking accident

  • By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:31 p.m.

Mid-Pacific Institute is resuming ocean-related trips off campus this school year with new safeguards, in the wake of the drownings of a staff member and a 5-year-old boy during a kayaking excursion over spring break. Read more

