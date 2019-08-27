Aloha Stadium allowing containers, flasks for water refills | Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Aloha Stadium is now allowing empty, non-glass containers and flasks at University of Hawaii football games to use with refillable water stations as part of efforts to reduce single-use plastics.

“The installation of water stations and the allowance of refillable containers for certain events is one small step in our overall plan to make our operations more sustainable,” said Scott Chan, Stadium Manager.

Refillable water stations are located in sections D and G of the stadium’s main concourse.

Some events, however, may not allow the reusable containers. The recent Rams vs. Cowboys game did not allow spectators to bring in empty beverage containers or Hydro flasks. The use of the reusable, non-glass containers will be on an event by event basis.

More information on what is allowed and not allowed is available at this Aloha Stadium link.