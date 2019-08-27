Ferd Lewis: Hawaii needs to put Shoji’s name on display somewhere in Stan Sheriff Center | Honolulu Star-Advertiser

With first serve in the air Friday night, the countdown is on to the milestone 25th anniversary of University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball at the Stan Sheriff Center. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.