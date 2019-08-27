 San Francisco beats University of Hawaii Wahine soccer in overtime | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

San Francisco beats University of Hawaii Wahine soccer in overtime

  • By Brian McInnis bmcinnis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii soccer team battled back from two goals down in the second half, only to see San Francisco prevail in overtime, 3-2, on Monday afternoon at the UH Lower Campus field. Read more

Television and radio - Aug. 27, 2019

