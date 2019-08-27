 Rockies reportedly calling on Garcia | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rockies reportedly calling on Garcia

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Right-handed pitcher Rico Garcia, a Saint Louis School alumnus who was drafted in 2016 after his senior season at Hawaii Pacific by the Colorado Rockies, is being called up to the big leagues, according to a source. Read more

Television and radio - Aug. 27, 2019

