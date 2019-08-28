City gathering public input on climate change effects on Honolulu

City planners are holding a series of pop-up workshops to gather input on how climate change and sea-level rise will impact the area between Kahala and Pearl City, referred to as the “primary urban center.”
The first pop-up was held at the University of Hawaii Campus Center on Tuesday, with the next one scheduled for Thursday morning at the Lanakila Multi-Purpose Senior Center. Other pop-ups are scheduled at various locations through mid-September.
The city Department of Planning and Permitting will present updates on conditions and forecasts, and consider input from the pop-ups as it updates the Primary Urban Center Development Plan, which guides projected long-term growth, development and public investments for the area.
The following is the schedule of upcoming pop-ups:
>> 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 29, Lanakila Multipurpose Senior Center
>> 8 a.m. to noon, Aug. 31, Pearlridge Center, Farmer’s Market
>> 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sept. 3, McCully-Moiliili Public Library
>> 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sept. 5, Honolulu Community College Get It! Fair
>> 6 to 9 p.m., Sept. 6, Hawaii State Art Museum, First Friday
>> 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Sept. 9, Kaimuki Public Library
>> 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sept. 10, Fort Street Mall Farmer’s Market
>> 4 to 7 p.m., Sept 10, Kapiolani Community College Farmer’s Market
>> 4 to 10 p.m. Sept. 14, International Marketplace, Waikiki Fall Fest
More information on the pop-ups and the Primary Urban Center Development Plan, visit pucdp.com.
