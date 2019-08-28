Man, 49, charged for allegedly assaulting officer in Haleiwa | Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Prosecutors charged a 49-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted a police officer in Haleiwa.

John L. Hardin was charged with assault of a law enforcement officer in the first-degree. His bail is set at $30,000.

Police said a patrol officer attempted to arrest a male suspect later identified as Hardin at Haleiwa Elementary School shortly before 3:50 p.m. Sunday after he saw him commit a violation involving a temporary restraining order.

The suspect allegedly assaulted the officer, causing minor injuries, and fled the area.

Police located the suspect in Mililani Monday night and arrested him on suspicion of assault of a law enforcement officer in the first degree, resisting arrest and violation of a temporary restraining order.

Hardin has a criminal record of felony theft and misdemeanor assault and abuse of a family or household member.