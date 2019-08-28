 After tragedy, more safety is good | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

After tragedy, more safety is good

  Today
  • Updated 6:33 p.m.

In the wake of the drownings of a staffer and a 5-year-old boy during a kayaking excursion over spring break, Mid-Pacific Institute is resuming ocean-related trips with new safeguards in place, including assignment of at least one certified lifeguard at all off-campus nonathletic activities and events involving swimming; and banning the use of watercraft that doesn’t belong to the school. Read more

Letter: Humane Society can’t adopt no-kill policy

