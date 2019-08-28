After tragedy, more safety is good | Honolulu Star-Advertiser

In the wake of the drownings of a staffer and a 5-year-old boy during a kayaking excursion over spring break, Mid-Pacific Institute is resuming ocean-related trips with new safeguards in place, including assignment of at least one certified lifeguard at all off-campus nonathletic activities and events involving swimming; and banning the use of watercraft that doesn’t belong to the school. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.