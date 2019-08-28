 First a poke bowl, then some bowling? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

First a poke bowl, then some bowling?

  • Today
  • Updated 6:30 p.m.

Too much success can have a way of backfiring. Such, it seems, is the case of the popular Kailua Town Farmers Market, which will be moving, temporarily, to the Pali Lanes parking lot after being asked to vacate Kailua Elementary School’s lot after six-plus years. Read more

