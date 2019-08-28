 Ferd Lewis: Hawaii hosts big national matchups in prep football | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: Hawaii hosts big national matchups in prep football

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

We know that Saint Louis School is on a roll as the three-time defending Hawaii High School Athletic Association Open Division champion and 2018 runner-up Mililani is right behind the Crusaders with a quarterback factory of its own. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up