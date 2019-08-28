BJ Penn involved in brawl outside Big Isle bar

Former mixed martial arts champion BJ Penn has been involved in another physical altercation outside a bar, according to video footage obtained by TMZ.

Penn was drinking with friends at the Lava Shack in Pahoa on Tuesday night when he was involved in an altercation with another patron.

According to the TMZ video, Penn and another man exchange words outside the Hawaii island bar, with the other man first dropping Penn with a punch to the face before Penn recovers and attacks, ending up in a mounted position and raining down blows from above.

This is the second fight Penn has been involved in this summer. Penn was on Oahu when he got into a fight outside strip club Femme Nu in June. No arrests were made in that case.

Penn, 40, last fought in the UFC in May, losing a unanimous decision to Clay Guida. He is a UFC Hall of Famer and was the second fighter in history to win world titles in different weight classes.

UFC president Dana White said last month that despite a 7-fight losing streak, Penn will fight one last time in the Octagon when he faces off against Nik Lentz at UFC 242 in September.

The UFC has not commented yet on Penn’s status following Tuesday’s incident.