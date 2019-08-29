Hawaii health department shutters rat-infested Maui market

Hawaii Department of Health officials have closed down Paradise Supermart Fast Food & Catering in Kahului, Maui, due to a rat infestation.

The DOH Sanitation Branch issued a red placard for the supermart at 207 E. Wakea Ave. in Kahului, Maui, to protect public health, after finding signs of rat droppings throughout the facility.

On Tuesday, inspectors responding to an anonymous complaint found traces of dark-colored rat droppings, indicating recent activity, on nearly all shelves in the market. Inspectors also observed rat droppings on kitchen counters, sheet pans that appeared to be in use, speed rack equipment and along floorboards.

Additionally, the inspectors found several pockets of cockroaches on market produce shelves.

According to a photo of a banner posted on its Facebook page, Paradise Supermart was voted best Filipino Food by a Maui News readers poll.

The supermart will remain closed, and its food service permit will remain suspended, until the establishment completes required actions, passes a follow-up health inspection and receives DOH approval to reopen. The establishment must contract a pest control service to eradicate the rodent infestation, and conduct deep cleaning to remove food debris and sanitize all food contact surfaces.

A follow-up inspection is scheduled for Friday.

Red placards were recently issued to two other Maui establishments as well — Ohana Tacos and Barefruit Bar, a juice and smoothie bar — due to roach infestations. Both are at the same retail complex at 3600 Lower Honoapiilani Road in Lahaina.