Jury takes less than 2 hours to find Myisha Lee Armitage guilty in Nanakuli hit-and-run death

A state jury deliberated for less than two hours today before finding the driver accused of killing 19-year-old Kaulana Werner in a 2016 hit-and-run crash in Nanakuli guilty of negligent homicide and fleeing the scene of the accident.

Myisha Lee Armitage, 26, faces maximum jail terms of 10 years for each count at sentencing in November.

The state says Armitage was drunk and speeding when she struck Werner as he was crossing Farrington Highway near his home.

Armitage testified Wednesday that she had just two drinks and blacked out after something fell on her car. She denied fleeing the scene.

Werner’s death prompted state legislators to approve a new law last year allowing judges to double the sentence of drivers found guilty of negligent homicide if they also fled the scene.