Laaloa, Kahaluu beach parks on Big Isle closed due to shark sightings

Two beaches on the West side of Hawaii island were closed this morning due to confirmed shark sightings.

Hawaii County Civil Defense alerted the public at about 10 a.m. today of the closure of Laaloa Beach Park in Kona, and Kahaluu Beach Park, further down the coastline. The public is asked to stay away from the two areas and to follow instructions from Ocean Safety personnel.

The shark sightings come just a day after the state Department of Land and Natural Resources confirmed another one at Magic Sands Beach in Kona.