Man, 55, arrested after he allegedly attacks neighbor with bat in Moiliili

Honolulu police arrested a 55-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted his neighbor with a bat in Moiliili.

Police said the suspect allegedly entered a residence on Varsity Circle and brandished a bat about 12:05 p.m. Wednesday. The suspect allegedly punched his neighbor, described as a 35-year-old man, and struck him with the bat.

The motive for the attack is unclear at this time.

Police responded and arrested the alleged assailant on suspicion of first-degree burglary and two counts of third-degree assault.