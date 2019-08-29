Portion of Honolulu Zoo parking lot to close Tuesday for repairs

Part of the Honolulu Zoo parking lot is scheduled for closure for a few days of repairs starting Tuesday, according to city officials.

The side closest to the zoo will be closed on Tuesday, with work anticipated to be done by Friday.

Crews are scheduled to work in the area from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The public is asked to avoid the area, if possible, use alternate parking areas, and observe and obey all traffic controls, posted signs and special duty police officers on hand to assist with traffic control.

Questions regarding the project can be directed to the Honolulu Department of Facility Maintenance at 768-3632.