Strong earthquake strikes off Oregon coast, does not pose tsunami threat

A strong earthquake struck off the Oregon coast this morning but does not pose a tsunami threat to Hawaii.
The magnitude 6.3 quake struck at 5:07 a.m. Hawaii time at a depth of 3.3 miles and was centered 257 miles west-southwest of Salem, Oregon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake did not prompt a bulletin from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center and there is no threat of tsunami to the Hawaiian islands.
