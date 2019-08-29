Trial set for man accused of fatally stabbing his father in Waianae

A Circuit Court judge set trial for a 20-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing his father with a kitchen knife in Waianae.

Chauncey K. Lopes appeared at his arraignment before Judge Shirley Kawamura today via closed circuit video link from the Oahu Community Correctional Center in connection with the death of Sterling P. Lopes, 54.

Deputy Public Defender Henry Ting entered a not guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge on Lopes’ behalf.

He requested supervised release and alternatively a bail reduction, but Kawamura denied the requests saying he poses a danger to the community. She also noted concerns over his mental health.

Kawamaura set his trial for October and confirmed his bail at $1 million.

Second-degree murder carries penalties of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

The stabbing occurred inside a unit at a transitional housing complex at 87-576 Kulaaupuni St. at about 6:10 a.m. on Aug. 18.

Police said Lopes’ father was standing in his bedroom when Lopes entered the room and stabbed him, according to court documents.

The motive for the stabbing is unclear at this time.

Lopes’ father was taken in critical condition to the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Center where he died of his injuries.