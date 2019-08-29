 Arizona Memorial to reopen Sunday | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Arizona Memorial to reopen Sunday

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:29 p.m.

For the first time in 15 months, visitors to the USS Arizona Memorial on Sunday will be able to step foot on the iconic memorial to the bitter loss and valiant defense of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Read more

