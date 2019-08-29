 UH to link Shidler, TIM | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

UH to link Shidler, TIM

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:32 p.m.

University of Hawaii leaders will recombine the School of Travel Industry Management with the Shidler College of Business, a move that they say will open new opportunities for faculty and students. Read more

Previous Story
Shark sighting closes Magic Sands Beach in Kona

Scroll Up