 Hawaii chess championships test strategies of kids and adults | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Play

Hawaii chess championships test strategies of kids and adults

  • By Rasa Fournier, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Desks are lined with chess boards and rows of competitors who are facing each other. They’re concentrating so hard that not a breath can be heard, just the drag and click of chess pieces on the boards. Read more

Previous Story
Parental Guidance: ‘Good Boys’

Scroll Up