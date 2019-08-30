Honolulu police seek man who failed to appear for court hearing

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Jowey Balon, who is wanted for a $30,000 bench warrant for failing to show up for a court hearing.
The 34-year-old with two prior convictions was arrested in the 2015 stabbing of an Ewa Beach man. Balon is 5-foot-9, 245 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 with information.
