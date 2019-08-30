Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash on Big Isle

A 26-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Kailua-Kona Thursday night.

He has been identified as Jordan Seth Powell of Kailua-Kona, according to police. An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

The crash occurred on Alii Drive near the intersection of Royal Poinciana Drive at approximately 8:50 p.m.

Police said a blue 2005 Suzuki motorcycle operated by Powell was traveling north on Alii Drive when he overtook a vehicle near a curve on the roadway.

Powell then went onto a gravel shoulder when he lost control of the motorcycle. Police said he struck a parking sign and a rock embankment and was thrown upon impact.

Powell was taken to Kona Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:45 p.m.

Police said speed was a factor in the crash.

This is the 15th traffic-related fatality on Hawaii island compared to 21 at the same time last year.

The Hawaii Police Department’s Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit is investigating the crash. Any witnesses are asked to call officer Kelsey Kobayashi at 326-4646.