Pork sausage shipped to Hawaii recalled

California-based Heatherfield Foods is recalling approximately 4,380 pounds of pork sausage due to misbranding, including products shipped to Hawaii, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said today.

The product has a gluten-free claim represented on the front of the label, but it contains gluten in the form of wheat. Wheat, which is an allergen, is also listed in the product’s list of ingredients.

The following product. produced between March 8 and July 31, is subject to recall: 1-lb. thermoform tray packages containing “HAWAIIAN SAUSAGE COMPANY Sweet Filipino Longanisa ˙NO PRESERVATIVES ˙GLUTEN FREE ˙NO MSG” with lot codes 09067, 09081, 09088, 09113, 09130, 09148, 09156, 09163, 09170, 09179, 09193 and 09212 on the label.

The products bear establishment number “EST. 4846” inside the USDA mark of inspection, the USDA said.

The Department of Agriculture said those products that may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers should be thrown away or turned to the place of purchase.