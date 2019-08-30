Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account hacked, sends racist tweets

Twitter Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey’s account sent out a stream of offensive tweets today in what the company said was a hack.

More than 15 tweets, most containing swear words and racist comments, were posted shortly before 10 a.m. Hawaii time. The company started deleting the tweets from Dorsey’s verified Twitter account, which has more than 4 million followers, about 20 minutes after the messages went viral.

“Yes, Jack’s account was compromised,” Twitter spokesman Brandon Borrman said in a tweet. “We’re working on it and investigating what happened.”

Some of the tweets used anti-black slurs, praised Hitler and talked about a bomb at Twitter’s headquarters. Many of them referenced the Chuckling Squad, a group that took credit for the hack of several YouTube and Instagram stars earlier this month, including James Charles, Shane Dawson, King Bach and Amanda Cerny.