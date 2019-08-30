 Prep football scoreboard, Aug. 30 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports Breaking | Top News

Prep football scoreboard, Aug. 30

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 7:02 p.m.
[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Click the links for Hawaiiprepworld.com’s live blogs

Leilehua 7, Moanalua 6, H

Mules TDs: Jamil Vereen (1). Na Menehune TDs: Darius Johnson (5)

.

Downey (Calif.) @ Kapolei, 1Q

Liberty (Nev.) @ Mililani, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis vs. Bishop Gorman (Nev.) @ Aloha Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Comments (1)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan stable after prison stabbing
Next Story
Bahamas braces for hit as Hurricane Dorian roars toward U.S.
Looking Back

Scroll Up