Rainbow Wahine volleyball beats No. 21 San Diego in 5

Junior hitter Jolie Rasmussen put down 19 kills and Hawaii won a season opener for the first time since 2015, upsetting No. 21 San Diego 25-19, 20-25, 16-25, 25-19, 15-10 tonight in the 31st Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Volleyball Classic at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Freshman hitter Hanna Helvig added 13 kills and junior hitter Brooke Van Sickle had 12, Van Sickle was in on six of the Rainbow Wahine’s 15 blocks. Senior setter Norene Iosia, playing in a true 6-2 offense with senior setter Bailey Choy, finished with a double-double (30 assists, 14 digs).

Senior hitter Thana Fayad and senior middle Megan Jacobsen each had 15 kills for the Toreros (0-1). USD outdug Hawaii 67-56.

USD will meet No. 13 Washington (1-0) in a battle between two ranked teams tomorrow at 4:45 p.m. The Huskies swept St. John’s in today’s first match, 25-22, 25-14, 25-17.

Hawaii (1-0) faces St. John’s (0-1) in Saturday’s second match.